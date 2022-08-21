Driver in Dallas fatal hit-and-run sought by police

article

Dallas police are working to identify the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning.

The wreck happened just after 5 a.m., in the 6900 block of Lake June Road.

Investigators found that a man was running in the area, when he was struck by a white truck.

The pedestrian was later pronounced dead.

Police said the driver of the white truck did not stop.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run is asked to call Det. Rodriguez of the Vehicle Crimes Unit at 214-671-0011 or email ricardo.rodriguez2@dallascityhall.com.