Driver in Dallas fatal hit-and-run sought by police
DALLAS - Dallas police are working to identify the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning.
The wreck happened just after 5 a.m., in the 6900 block of Lake June Road.
Investigators found that a man was running in the area, when he was struck by a white truck.
The pedestrian was later pronounced dead.
Police said the driver of the white truck did not stop.
Anyone with information about this hit-and-run is asked to call Det. Rodriguez of the Vehicle Crimes Unit at 214-671-0011 or email ricardo.rodriguez2@dallascityhall.com.