Dallas expands curfew zone to Trinity Groves, West Village, Design District beginning Tuesday night

After protesters on Monday held an event just outside the Dallas curfew boundaries, city officials on Tuesday expanded the zone to include additional areas.

The Dallas curfew zone now contains the neighborhoods of Trinity Groves, West Village and additional parts of the Design District. It also now has the Crowley Courts Building and Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge – the site of Monday’s peaceful protests.

The original curfew went into effect Sunday and is active from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. The original set of neighborhoods included downtown, Deep Ellum, Farmers Market, Cedars, Uptown and Victory Park.

City officials said businesses in the affected areas should close at 5 p.m. daily while the curfew is in effect.

The new boundaries are: Oak Lawn Avenue to the northwest, Lemmon Avenue to the northeast, Cole Avenue to the northwest, Haskell Avenue to the northeast, McKinney Avenue to the southeast, Noble Avenue to the east, Blackburn Avenue to the northeast, Haskell Avenue to the northeast, Main Street to the southeast, Canton Street to the south, Hall Street to the southeast, Malcolm X Boulevard to the northeast, Hickory Street to the southeast, Cesar Chavez Boulevard to the northeast, Corinth Street to the southwest, Riverfront Boulevard to the west, Interstate Highway 30 to the south, the east Trinity River levee to the west, the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge to the south, Singleton Boulevard to the south, Gulden Lane to the east, Broadway A venue to the south, Herbert Street to the west, Canada Drive to the southwest, and across the Trinity River to the northwest to align with Oak Lawn Avenue.

City officials have not given a date for then the curfew will be lifted.

