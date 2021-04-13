Dallas elementary school teacher arrested for child pornography

article

A first-grade teacher in Dallas was arrested on charges of possession of child pornography.

Kevin Rayo was arrested Monday.

The 26-year-old taught 6 and 7-year-olds at Lakewood Elementary in northeast Dallas.

Police said because of his position and role in the community, they wanted to make the arrest was publicized.

Parents are encouraged to talk to their children and contact the Dallas Police Department if they believe their child may have been a victim.

The Dallas Independent School District has not yet commented on the case.