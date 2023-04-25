Expand / Collapse search

Dallas driver flees crash scene, leaves injured passenger behind

Downtown Dallas
DALLAS - The Dallas Sheriff’s Office is searching for a driver who crashed their car and abandoned their injured passenger overnight.

Deputies said the driver was heading east on the Woodall Rogers Freeway around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

They apparently lost control, drove off the freeway, and landed in a tree line.

Witnesses told deputies the driver walked away from the crash and got another ride, leaving the passenger behind.

That passenger was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.