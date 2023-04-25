Expand / Collapse search

Fort Worth officer hurt while chasing suspect

Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth officer was injured in an overnight police chase.

Police said it happened just before midnight Monday as officers tried to pull a car over for running two red lights.

They chased the driver for more than 10 miles down Interstate 30 on the city’s east side.

The driver eventually stopped and tried to run away.

Officers used a Taser to take him into custody after a short struggle.

There's no word yet on why the driver was trying to flee or what charges he'll face.

Police said one officer was injured during the foot chase but is expected to be okay.