Dallas doctors who pretended to inject patients plead guilty to healthcare fraud

Two Dallas doctors who faked giving injections to patients pleaded guilty to healthcare fraud charges.

Twin brothers Desi Barroga and Deno Barroga, who operated a pain management clinic in Dallas together, each pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud.

The brothers required patients to visit their office monthly. The patients would receive prescription drugs, like hydrocodone, oxycodone, and morphine, and the doctors would bill patients' insurance companies for services they did not provide.

The Barrogas reported to insurance that they gave patients as many as 80 corticosteroid injections per patient per visit. Court documents say, in many cases, the doctor would place a needle on the patient's body without actually piercing the skin.

The brothers also created fake medical records.

Plea papers say the Barrogas admitted they billed insurers at least $45 million. They were paid at least $9 million.

The men each face up to 10 years in prison.