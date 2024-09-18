Sentencing rescheduled for Dallas doctor convicted of poisoning IV bags

The Brief Former Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz was set to learn his punishment on Wednesday morning after being convicted in April on tampering charges. Several of his victims' family members traveled to Dallas so they could be at the courthouse to give their victim impact statements. They were disappointed to learn that the judge rescheduled the sentencing at the last minute.



The sentencing has been rescheduled for a Dallas anesthesiologist who was convicted of tampering with IV bags linked to multiple cardiac emergencies and one death at a North Dallas Medical Center.

Family members of the victims showed up at the Earle Cabell Federal Building on Wednesday morning, waiting to hear Raynaldo Ortiz's punishment. Some of them even traveled to Dallas from out of town to give their impact statements.

Raynaldo Ortiz

They were disappointed to learn that the judge granted the defense a last-minute motion to continue.

"I am ready for closure on it. But I think that we will ultimately get there. It's frustrating to have it delayed. But I think the right thing will happen," said Matthew Dawson, who drove in from Longview.

Ortiz, a former Dallas anesthesiologist, was convicted in April for injecting dangerous drugs into patients' IV bags at a North Dallas surgical center.

The drugs caused patients’ blood pressure to skyrocket, cardiac dysfunction, pulmonary edema, and more after surgical procedures.

They were linked to 11 cardiac emergencies in 2022. One physician, Dr. Melanie Kasper, died after taking an IV bag home to treat dehydration.

Surveillance footage presented in the trial showed Ortiz repeatedly taking IV bags out of a warming drawer and putting them back.

Prosecutors said he was retaliating for being punished on three occasions in 2018.

"Dr. Ortiz cloaked himself in the white coat of a healer, but instead of curing pain, he inflicted it," U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton for the Northern District of Texas said in a video statement.

After multiple days of trial, a jury convicted Ortiz of four counts of tampering with consumer products resulting in serious bodily injury, one count of tampering with a consumer product, and five counts of intentional adulteration of a drug.

He now faces a maximum penalty of 190 years in prison.

There's no word yet on when the sentencing will be rescheduled. It was already rescheduled once in July.