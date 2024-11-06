Dallas votes to decriminalize 4 oz. of marijuana

The Brief Dallas approved Proposition R, which decriminalizes less than 4 ounces of marijuana. The passage sets up a likely fight with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has sued cities that have similar laws.



Dallas voters have decided to decriminalize less than 4 ounces of marijuana.

Proposition R amends the city charter to decriminalize the drug, making it the lowest enforcement priority for the Dallas Police Department.

FILE - Marijuana plant. (Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The proposition passed with about 66% of the vote.

Former Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia warned against the idea.

He told Dallas City Council members that 4 ounces of marijuana is the amount used by drug dealers and pushed back on the idea that criminal enforcement is unfair and heavy-handed.

"In my opinion, 4 ounces is not small or for personal use," Garcia said in August while holding up a gallon-sized plastic bag.

The city council was required by law to put the proposition on the ballot due to the number of signatures submitted with Dallas Action’s so-called Dallas Freedom Act petition.

"Our jail is full of people arrested for misdemeanor arrests," Changa Higgins with Dallas Action said in January. "And when you look at misdemeanor possession of marijuana, it's no different."

The coalition has had similar successful marijuana reform campaigns in Texas cities like Austin, San Marcos, Killeen, and Denton.

But, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued cities like Denton and Austin over similar measures, saying they are in violation of Texas law.

Dallas may now be in for a legal fight.