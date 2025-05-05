Dallas leads the state in the number of deadly crashes per capita

The Brief Dallas has more dangerous and deadly crashes per capita than any other major city in the state of Texas. The chair of the work group tasked with solving the problem believes it's because of the way Dallas' streets are designed. The city is working to make changes to about 20 streets to make them safer.



A new report shows Dallas has the highest rate of deadly crashes per capita in Texas.

A work group believes that’s because of how streets are designed in Dallas.

Dallas Street Safety

By the numbers:

Years ago, Dallas leaders adopted a policy aimed at reducing traffic crashes and injuries to zero.

But Dallas City Plan Commissioner Melissa Kingston, who chairs the work group tasked with solving that problem, said Dallas remains the most dangerous large city in the state for pedestrians.

On a per capita basis, Dallas residents were killed or seriously injured at a 57% higher rate than the weighted average of Austin, El Paso, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio.

While the speed limit is 35 mph on city streets, it’s clear many drivers go much faster.

"It became clear the reason for all that is our street design," Kingston said. "We designed streets to operate as raceways. Skillman Avenue behind me is a great example."

Kingson believes Dallas must reprioritize from driver efficiency to driver safety.

Local perspective:

People who live in Lakewood Heights say it feels like the cars have the right-of-way.

"My wife runs a lot. She’s almost gotten hit several times," said Tim Walstra, who lives in the area. "Red-light running is constant. It is definitely pedestrians watching for cars, not the other way around."

What's next:

Kingston said Dallas City Manager Kim Tolbert is working to make changes.

Skillman Avenue is one of 20 Dallas streets the city is working to redesign.

The idea is to take out one lane of traffic in each direction, add a center turn lane, and another multimodal lane for bicycles, strollers, and scooters.

Maple Avenue, the most dangerous street in Dallas, is also undergoing a redesign.

Kingston said drivers don’t need to worry about more traffic. Changes like having a dedicated turn lane are expected to actually improve the flow of traffic.

The Dallas City Council is expected to discuss the street design work group's findings after the newest city council members are sworn in this summer.