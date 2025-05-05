2025 Dallas City Council Election results

article

The Brief Dallas City Council will have new members next month. 13 of the 14 Dallas City Council seats were contested in Saturday’s election. New City Council members are set to be sworn-in on June 16.



Dallas City Council - Place 1

Chad West

Chad West was first elected by North Oak Cliff residents in May 2019 and reelected in 2021 and 2023, and reelected in 2025 after receiving 59 percent of the vote.

West has lived in North Oak Cliff for nearly two decades.

Dallas City Council - Place 2

Jesse Moreno

Council Member Jesse Moreno is a lifelong resident of District 2, where he was elected to serve in June 2021 and reelected in 2025 after receiving 90 percent of the vote.

He has served the district for years, from more than seven years on the Dallas Park Board to volunteering with local schools and organizations.

He's also the third generation in his family to live in District 2, and he and his wife are growing the fourth with their daughter in the same neighborhood.

Dallas City Council - Place 3

Zarin D. Gracey

For the past decade, Council Member Zarin Gracey has been raising his family in District 3. Gracey was reelected in 2025 after receiving 54 percent of the vote.

Zarin has served on several non-profit boards throughout the City of Dallas, including Brother Bill's Helping Hand in West Dallas, Harmony Community Development Corporation in Oak Cliff and Park South YMCA in South Dallas.

He has served as the Board Chair for the North Central Texas Regional Certification Agency and is currently a board member for the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce, the oldest Black Chamber in the country.

Dallas City Council - Place 4

Maxie Johnson

Maxie Johnson was elected in 2025 after receiving 75 percent of the vote.

For the past 6 years, Johnson has served as an elected representative on the Dallas ISD school board.

Dallas City Council - Place 5

Jaime Resendez

Jaime Resendez was elected to the Dallas City Council in May 2019 and reelected in 2025 after receiving 84 percent of the vote.

Resendez was born and raised in the Pleasant Grove area of Southeast Dallas.

Every school that Resendez has attended has been in Southeast Dallas: R.C. Buckner, Julius Dorsey, E.B. Comstock and Skyline High School.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army before graduating from high school and served for eight years as an engineer, including a year-long tour of duty in Baghdad, Iraq.

Dallas City Council - Place 6

Laura Cadena

Laura Cadena won the May 2025 election for District 6 with 50.45% and over 1,060 votes.

Laura’s family has called District 6 home for over 80 years.

Dallas City Council - Place 7

Adam Bazaldua

Adam Bazaldua won the May 2025 election for District 7 with over 57 percent of the vote.

For the last five years, Council Member Adam Bazaldua has served as the City Council Member for Dallas' City Council District 7.

In his time as District 7’s Council Member, Adam Bazaldua has worked on and supported numerous policies to enact change within the City of Dallas. These policies include The G.R.A.C.E. Act, collaborating with the Dallas Police Department Chief Garcia to deprioritize possession of Marijuana charges, joining other Fair Park stakeholders to get legislation passed in Austin that resulted in Fair Park's largest investment in history, along with many more.

Dallas City Council - Place 8

Erik Wilson and Lorie Blair will head to a runoff for the Place 8 seat. Neither candidate had more than 50% of the vote.

The runoff election is on June 7.

Dallas City Council - Place 9

Paula C. Blackmon

Paula Blackmon won the May 2025 election for District 9 with over 78 percent of the vote.

Paula's diverse experience in Dallas politics makes her exceptionally well-equipped to represent the interests of District 9 effectively.

Her roles as Deputy Chief of Staff to former Dallas Mayor Tom Leppert, Chief of Staff to former Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings, and Senior Advisor for Dallas ISD Superintendent Mike Miles, among others, showcase her comprehensive understanding of the political landscape.

Dallas City Council - Place 10

Kathy Stewart

Kath Stewart won the May 2025 election for District 10 with over 93 percent of the vote.

Councilmember Kathy Stewart serves as the District 10 Dallas City Council representative. Elected in 2023, Kathy is serving in her first term as the representative of northeast Dallas, including Lake Highlands and Hamilton Park.

Having been residents of Lake Highlands for 40 years, Kathy and her husband Robb share a passion for serving the community.

Dallas City Council - Place 11

Two candidates are still vying for the seat that was open because Councilwoman Jaynie Schultz did not seek re-election.

Bill Roth and Jeff Kitner were the two frontrunners, but neither secured more than 50% of the vote. They will head to a runoff on June 7.

The district has received a lot of attention lately because of a dispute over a mixed-use apartment proposal at the Pepper Square shopping center. A lawsuit involving neighborhood groups and the developer is headed to trial.

Dallas City Council - Place 12

Cara Mendelsohn

Cara Mendelsohn won the May 2025 election for District 12 with over 64 percent of the vote.

Council Member Cara Mendelsohn was elected to the Dallas City Council in May 2019 to represent District 12 in Far North Dallas. Cara is an accomplished nonprofit executive and volunteer leader with a passion for building stronger communities.

Dallas City Council - Place 13

Gay Donnell Willis

Gay Donnell Willis won the May 2025 election for District 13 with over 65 percent of the vote.

Willis is a fifth-generation Texan, born in Dallas, raised in Fort Worth and worked in Dallas for 26 years, with the last 20 years in District 13.

Dallas City Council - Place 14

Paul Ridley

Paul Ridley won the May 2025 election for District 14.

Councilman Paul Ridley was first elected to the District 14 position of the Dallas City Council in June 2021. He was reelected in June 2023, and is currently serving his second term.

Runoff Election Information

The Secretary of State has designated Saturday, June 7, 2025 as the election date for all runoff elections resulting from elections held by local political subdivisions on the May 3, 2025 Uniform Election Date.

In a runoff election, the person with the majority of the votes will win the seat.

The last day to register to vote or make a change of address for the June 7 runoff election will be Thursday, May 8.

Early voting will be Tuesday, May 27, 2025 through Tuesday, June 3.

On June 7, polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.