Dallas is seeing more murders, but overall violent crime is down in 2022, according to new statistics from the Dallas Police Department.

The department released new data concerning its year-old Violent Crime Reduction Strategic Plan on Monday.

Dallas police say the number of homicides in the city as of this summer is higher than the same time in the summer of 2021.

DPD says overall violent street crime, which includes murders, robbery and non-family violence aggravated assault, is down 12 percent from 2021.

Robberies fell 17 to 22 percent during the first year of the crime plan depending on the type of robbery, according to police.

The data shows aggravated assaults fell 5 percent.

The police statistics do not include overall crime.

The city's Violent Crime Reduction Strategic Plan was implemented in May 2021. The plan focuses on increased police visibility at locations in the city where data showed crime is most concentrated.

911 calls to report violent crime fell 20 to 50 percent in areas where police increased their presence. Arrests also dropped, according to police.

City leaders say they are seeing progress.

"We are not doing a touchdown dance. There is still work to be done. But, as the numbers are showing, the plan is showing positive results and crime is down," said Dallas police chief Eddie Garcia.

Dallas police statistics showed violent crime had been on the rise for three straight years priors to 2021.

"Dallas continues to buck national trends by reducing violent crime. I firmly believe this is because we have the right approach." said Dallas mayor Eric Johnson. "While we have significant work still ahead of us, we have proven that by working together and putting public safety first at every turn, we can build safer communities."





