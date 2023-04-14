Dallas crews continue search for man believed to have drowned in Trinity River

Search crews are back out on the Trinity River for the sixth straight day as they attempt to find the body of a worker who is believed to have drowned over the weekend.

21-year-old Juan Ruben Chel Botzoc and 18-year-old Eddi Osvaldo Yat Choc both ended up in the water near the California Crossing Dam in Northwest Dallas on Sunday.

Juan Ruben Chel Botzoc and Eddi Osvaldo Yat Choc

Family members say one of the men was cleaning a grill after a cookout when he slipped and fell into the water. The other jumped in to save him. Neither was seen again.

One body was recovered on Thursday about 100 yards south of the spillway, according to police.

The identity of the body will need to be confirmed by the Dallas Medical Examiner.

Family members say the men recently came to Texas from Guatemala and had jobs as construction workers.

Teams have used helicopters, drones, boats, sonar and cadaver dogs as a part of the search.