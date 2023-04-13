Search for 2 Guatemalan workers believed to have drowned in Trinity River continues

article

A vase of flowers has been placed at the California Crossing Park in Dallas in memory of two construction workers believed to have drowned on Easter Sunday.

Search crews returned to the area on Thursday morning, with family members of the two young men standing nearby.

21-year-old Juan Ruben Chel Botzoc and 18-year-old Eddi Osvaldo Yat Choc both ended up in the water near the California Crossing Dam in Northwest Dallas on Sunday.

Juan Ruben Chel Botzoc and Eddi Osvaldo Yat Choc

A family spokesperson said both men were at the park for a cookout on Easter Sunday, when one fell in while trying to clean a grill. The other jumped into the water to attempt a rescue. Both men went underwater and didn't reappear.

A sign in the area warns that the water is dangerous

Family members say the men recently came to Texas from Guatemala and had jobs as construction workers.

Dallas Police and Dallas Fire-Rescue said on Sunday the efforts moved from a rescue to a recovery.

Dallas Police say they have used helicopters, drones, boats, sonar, cadaver dogs and more over the last few days in an attempt to find the bodies, but so far nothing has been found.

Some in the Hispanic community have been critical of the recovery efforts by Dallas crews.

Dallas Police say the water was moving too fast for divers to enter the water to search on Monday and Wednesday.