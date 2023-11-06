Dallas crash kills pedestrian on I-35

An early morning crash killed a pedestrian on I-35 in Dallas on Monday.

The crash happened on I-35E near Market Center just before 2 a.m.

At least two vehicles struck a man walking in the northbound lanes of Stemmons Freeway.

Both drivers stopped.

No information about the victim has been released at this time.

The northbound lanes of I-35E were closed for investigation, but have since reopened.