Dallas Cowboys won’t require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for fans at AT&T Stadium

The Dallas Cowboys will not require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for fans attending games at AT&T Stadium this season.

The team said masks will be recommended for those who are not vaccinated.

The Cowboys will host their first home preseason game Saturday, when they take on the Houston Texans.

The Cowboys have experience hosting fans during the pandemic after allowing fans at their stadium last season, leading the NFL in total home attendance.

AT&T Stadium also has experience hosting large events during the pandemic.

Back in May, AT&T Stadium broke the indoor U.S. record for fans at a boxing match when more than 73,000 were in the stadium for the Canelo Alvarez-Billy Joe Saunders fight.

At the time, it was also reported to be the largest gathering since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NFL doesn’t have a set policy for vaccination and mask requirements for fans at games, so teams have different policies in place.

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they will require all fans attending home games to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19. Vaccinated fans will not need to wear masks.

The Raiders, who didn't have fans at home games last season, said this will allow them to be at full capacity this season.

The Raiders will give fans the opportunity to receive vaccinations on-site at Allegiant Stadium prior to home games.

With Louisiana having a mask mandate in place until September 1, the New Orleans Saints will require fans to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative test within 72 hours of getting into the stadium for home games.

