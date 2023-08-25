Sam Williams arrest report: New details from Dallas Cowboys pass rusher's arrest

An arrest report acquired by FOX 4 gives new details of Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Sam Williams' arrest in Frisco over the weekend.

Williams, a second-year player out of Ole Miss, was booked on charges of possession of a controlled substance and the unlawful carrying of a weapon.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Sam Williams #54 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levis Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearo Expand

According to the arrest report filed by Frisco Police, Williams was traveling 71 mph in a 45 mph zone in a Dodge Charger on Preston Road Sunday afternoon.

The vehicle did not have a front license plate nor a visible registration sticker.

The Frisco officer who pulled over Williams asked the defensive end where his front license plate was. As Williams reached into his back seat to retrieve the plate he informed the officer that there was a gun in the car, according to the report.

The officer also reported he smelled marijuana in the car and that there was a plastic bottle with cigars inside the center cupholder.

According to the report, Williams told the officer that he had smoked in the car because he was "not allowed to smoke at his residence." He also told the officer there could possibly be a little weed in the car.

Officers searched the vehicle and found rolling papers and a white vape, containing what police believed to be THC. They also found a Glock 17 handgun with a round chambered inside the rear pocket of the passenger side seat, according to the report.

He was then arrested and taken to the Frisco Jail.

Sam Williams (Source: Frisco Police)

Last year, Williams was involved in a crash in Plano.

He was charged with misdemeanor reckless driving, saying he was going nearly 100 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone.

The Cowboys have stood behind Williams following his arrest.

On Thursday, head coach Mike McCarthy called it a learning moment and said that he still believed in Williams.

Jerry Jones joked to reporters that Williams was maturing because he had slowed down in comparison to last year's arrest.

"He is 34 miles per hour less this year than last year, 98 to 66. That’s improvement. We will get it down. We will keep working. We will get it down," Jones said, understating Williams actual speed.

Williams has attended public practices with the team this week, and he is expected to play in the preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.

The pass rusher's latest arrest is subject to NFL review as a potential violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy, which means he could face a fine or suspension.

The NFL typically waits until the legal process is finished to hand down a punishment, meaning it is unlikely that the 24-year-old will miss any games this season.