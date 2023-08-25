Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy: 'I believe in Sam Williams'

The last thing NFL coaches want to deal with right before the start of the season are injures and players in the headlines for off the field issues.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was arrested Sunday by Frisco Police on charges for possession of a controlled substance and the unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Despite this being Williams' second incident in two years, head coach Mike McCarthy has not lost hope in his 2nd year pass rusher out of Mississippi.

Williams, who played in Saturday's preseason game against Seattle, returned home with the team and did return to practice on Tuesday and Thursday.

Back in December, Williams was involved in a car accident in Plano.

His car was totaled, but there were no injuries.

Williams was later charged with misdemeanor reckless driving, saying he was going nearly 100 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone.

There are big expectations heading into Year 2 for the 2022 second-round pick, but as McCarthy told reporters on Thursday, he has to conduct himself as a professional first and foremost.

"I had a chance to visit with Sam right away, so he knows what he needs to do. We can all be better," said McCarthy. "I think any time you make a mistake it is a good wake-up call. I believe in Sam Williams."

McCarthy said he has seen Williams grow in many ways since he was drafted last year.

"He needs to slow down, and he knows that. That's the first step, and I'm comfortable with the direction that he's going, he needs to learn from this," he added.

Williams is expected to play in Saturday's preseason finale in Arlington against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The pass rusher's latest arrest is subject to NFL review as a potential violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy, which means he could face a fine or suspension.

The NFL typically waits until the legal process is finished to hand down a punishment, meaning it is unlikely that the 24-year-old will miss any games this season.