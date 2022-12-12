Dallas Cowboys players visit patients at children's hospitals across North Texas

Image 1 of 7 ▼

Just one day after beating the Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys players made appearances at several North Texas children's hospitals on Monday.

Members of the team and cheerleading squad split up into four groups visiting Scottish Rite for Children in Dallas, Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, Children’s Medical Center Dallas and Medical City Children’s Hospital.

The Cowboys have done these visits for the last 33 years, but this year was special.

Because of the pandemic the visits for the last two years had to be virtual. This year the team was back in person.

"It creates smiles for them, but for us as well," said Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. "When you are walking through these halls and you see a 2-month-old baby, you see a 5-year-old, you see a 12-year-old and understanding the different ranges and the hardships and adversity that is created in this life it just creates a whole different perspective."

"Maybe you come in a little sore and you see these faces and you see what these kids are going through and that all of a sudden goes away."

The Cowboys players said they are happy to take part in the tradition.

"When we walk through the door and put smiles on people's face, nobody understands how that makes us feel as people too," said rookie defensive lineman Sam Williams.

For Cowboys rookie offensive tackle Tyler Smith, a North Crowley HS alum, his visit to Cook Children's in Fort Worth was personal.

"I've been in this hospital before. A lot of people may not know, but I actually did have a surgery in this hospital that was for me at the time life changing. So to come through these doors now and to be who I am it's a great feeling to see the kids here and brighten up their day," Smith said.

Each child the Cowboys visited received a special stocking loaded with Cowboys goodies and a sticker sheet from the UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation.