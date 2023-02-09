Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott named 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year

article

While a couple of former Dallas Cowboys learned that they would be receiving the highest honor they could from the NFL Thursday night, a current Cowboy was being honored as well.

Dak Prescott becomes the fourth Dallas Cowboys player ever to be named Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

It's the leaguewide award for community service activities off the field.

The Cowboys quarterback joins Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman and Jason Witten as the Cowboys who have won this award.

Prescott's community work includes his foundation that focuses on helping cancer patients and those struggling with mental health issues.

Prescott lost his mother to cancer and a brother to suicide. He paid tribute to both during his speech Thursday as he accepted his award.