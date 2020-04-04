Dallas County tops 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases; Man in his 30s is county's 18th reported death

article

Dallas County reported 94 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, and the county's total case number has surpassed 1,000.

The county also reported its 18th death. It was a Dallas man in his 30s, who did not have underlying high-risk health conditions. He had been "critically ill" at a local hospital due to the coronavirus.

COVID-19 testing at the Ellis Davis Field House site has been suspended for the rest of Saturday due to the rain and windy conditions. The American Airlines Center test site will remain open.

Collin County reported its third coronavirus-related death.

A 67-year-old Frisco woman, who had "underlying health complications," died in a local hospital early Saturday morning.

There have been 256 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Collin County, and as of Friday, 91 of them have recovered.

Denton County reported 15 new cases, bringing the county's total to 288. None of the new cases are from the Denton State Supported Living Center.

Dallas Fire-Rescue also reported it now has seven members who have tested positive for COVID-19, and has more than 50 firefighters quarantined.

