TMZ: Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos break up one month before wedding

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s wedding has reportedly been called off, according to TMZ.

What we know:

TMZ reports Prescott and his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, broke up just one month before they were set to tie the knot.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos attend the 15th Annual NFL Honors at Palace Of Fine Arts on February 05, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

The report says their relationship has been rocky in recent weeks, leading up to a breakup during their joint bachelor and bachelorette party in the Bahamas.

Ramos posted photos from the trip on Instagram without featuring Prescott. In the caption, she said, "You can get through anything in life as long as you have really great friends."

Previous posts about the couple’s destination wedding in Italy have reportedly been deleted.

TMZ said the couple also sent a letter to wedding guests on Monday officially canceling the April 10 ceremony.

(TMZ)

Dig deeper:

Prescott and Ramos have a 2-year-old and a 10-month-old daughter together.

