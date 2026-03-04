Texas to ban candy, soda from SNAP purchases starting April 1

article

The Brief Texas will ban SNAP purchases of candy, gum, and sweetened drinks starting April 1, becoming the first state to implement such restrictions. The new rules target added sugar, disqualifying any beverage with 5g or more of added sugar and snacks with chocolate, yogurt, or caramel coatings. Retailers are currently working to update systems to identify thousands of non-compliant products before the deadline, amid concerns over technical complexity.



Starting April 1, Texas will become the first state to implement sweeping new restrictions on the types of food and beverages available for purchase through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), state officials announced Wednesday.

What are the SNAP changes starting April 1?

Under the new rules, the 3.3 million Texans who rely on SNAP benefits will no longer be able to use their Lone Star Cards to buy candy, gum, or sweetened drinks. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) issued the reminder as part of a final push to educate retailers and recipients before the deadline.

The policy change follows a waiver approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in August 2025, a move championed by Gov. Greg Abbott and the Trump Administration to shift the program’s focus toward long-term health outcomes.

What they're saying:

"Texas is leading the way in aligning SNAP benefits with healthier food options," Abbott said in a statement. "By implementing these changes, we encourage better nutrition and ensure this program helps families access nutritional food."

The restrictions, outlined in Senate Bill 379 and signed into law by the 89th Texas Legislature, apply to any beverage containing 5 grams or more of added sugar or any amount of artificial sweetener. The ban also extends to "candied" snacks, including raisins or nuts that have been glazed, crystallized, or coated in chocolate, yogurt, or caramel.

HHSC Executive Commissioner Stephanie Muth said the move is intended to foster "healthy eating habits that last a lifetime."

The transition marks a significant shift in how the federal program, which is administered at the state level, operates. While SNAP has traditionally allowed for a wide range of food purchases, Texas officials successfully argued that tax-funded benefits should be reserved for nutritional staples like meats, vegetables, cereals, and dairy.

What's next:

To prepare for the April 1 rollout, HHSC has launched an outreach campaign including:

Educational materials and posters in English and Spanish at local offices.

Digital toolkits for retailers to help identify non-compliant products.

Social media alerts and updates to the Your Texas Benefits website.

Advocates for the change suggest it will reduce the prevalence of diet-related illnesses, though some retailers have expressed concerns regarding the complexity of filtering thousands of individual products at the register based on sugar content.

Recipients with questions about eligible items are encouraged to visit the HHSC website or dial 2-1-1.

Related article

What can't I buy with my SNAP card starting April 1?

Effective April 1, 2026, SNAP recipients will not be allowed to use SNAP benefits to purchase:

Candy, such as:Candy barsGumTaffyNuts, raisins or fruits that have been candied, crystalized, glazed or coated with chocolate, yogurt or caramel

Candy bars

Gum

Taffy

Nuts, raisins or fruits that have been candied, crystalized, glazed or coated with chocolate, yogurt or caramel

Sweetened drinks, including nonalcoholic beverages made with water that contain 5 grams or more of added sugar or any amount of artificial sweetener, such as soda or drinks made with less than 50% vegetable or fruit juice.

What can I buy with my SNAP card?

People can buy:

Fruits, vegetables, garden seeds, and plants that produce food

Milk, milk substitutes and other dairy products

Bread and cereal

Meat, fish and poultry

Beverages that:Contain milk or milk products like soy, rice or similar milk substitutesHave more than 50% vegetable or fruit juice by volume

Contain milk or milk products like soy, rice or similar milk substitutes

Have more than 50% vegetable or fruit juice by volume

To learn more about what you can and can’t buy using SNAP, visit the SNAP Food Benefits webpage.