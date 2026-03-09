1 arrested after Johnson County cockfighting bust

article

The Brief Nicandro Mora was arrested following a multi-agency raid on a property in unincorporated Cleburne. He faces charges of cockfighting, animal cruelty, and evading arrest after investigators found a fighting ring and several dead or injured birds. Authorities have not ruled out further arrests as the investigation continues.



One man was arrested as deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office investigated a suspected cockfighting operation.

Nicandro Mora of Waxahachie was arrested on Sunday afternoon after law enforcement officials from Johnson County, Bosque County, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department raided a property in an unincorporated area of Cleburne.

Mora attempted to drive away from the scene but was ultimately taken into custody. He’s now facing charges for evading arrest, cockfighting, and cruelty to animals.

The sheriff’s office said deputies found evidence on the property consistent with an active cockfighting operation, including a fighting ring and several deceased or injured gamecocks.

Their investigation is ongoing, so more arrests are possible.

Anyone with information regarding cockfighting, dogfighting, or other forms of animal cruelty in Johnson County is encouraged to call Johnson County Crime Stoppers or the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 817-556-6045.

The Humane Society of North Texas will care for the surviving animals pending the outcome of a seizure hearing.