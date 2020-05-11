Dallas County ties own record for most number of COVID-19 cases reported in one day

Dallas County matched the record for the most number of COVID-19 cases reported in a single day on Monday.

County officials reported 253 cases and two deaths and said that while the case amount has been high, it has been consistent the past week.

“The last seven days have been flat. It’s too early to call this a plateau at the peak but that would be consistent with the medical models from early April done before the Governor’s orders reopening businesses,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

The two deaths were people who lived in nursing homes: a woman in her 60’s and woman in her 80’s.

Dallas County now has a total of 6,123 cases and 145 deaths due to coronavirus.

RELATED: Interactive map of Texas COVID-19 cases