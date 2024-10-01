Spike in THC poisoning in children alarms Dallas County officials

The Brief Texas Poison Control Network reports a nearly 500% increase in marijuana-related calls involving young children between 2017 and 2022. Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price is on a mission to warn parents about the dangers of THC poisoning in children.



Texas has seen an increase in THC poisonings among young children over the past few years.

One Dallas County Commissioner is trying to get the attention of parents to help bring the numbers down.

The Texas Poison Control Network reports that marijuana-related calls increased by nearly 500% over a five-year period between 2017 and 2022. The majority of those calls involved children under the age of 5.

Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price is teaming up with behavioral health professionals to talk about the rise in THC poisonings in children.

"We’re concerned that does not seem an outcry with regards to what’s going on with these young people. Teenagers, yes, but more so with young people ages 1 to 5. They are the ones that are showing up in these emergency rooms," Price said.

TCH is the compound in marijuana that gets people high.

While recreational marijuana use is illegal in Texas, Texans can still buy and sell products with a small amount of THC, including candies and gummies.

Commissioner Price said the lasting effects of THC use in kids can be damaging for years after ingesting. He’s warning parents to stay vigilant.

Doctors said children who ingest THC products could have symptoms that require a trip to the emergency room, such as vomiting, paranoia, or psychosis.

"We’re talking about lives being lost, kind of similar to what we’re dealing with fentanyl. You know, when you’re talking about the life of an individual, but we’re also talking about those young people. It also has an effect on their ability to do well in school. Behavioral health problems are aggravated by the use of that, especially when you’re dealing with young people dealing with mental health issues," said Lynn Richardson, the assistant Dallas County administrator.

Price believes access is the issue. He urges adults to lock up any THC products they have so young kids can’t get to them.