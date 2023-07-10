Expand / Collapse search

Dallas County Sheriff's Office worker sentenced to 3 years in prison for embezzling money from inmates

Dallas County
DALLAS - A former supervisor for the Dallas County Sheriff's Office who stole more than a quarter million dollars from inmates was sentenced to nearly three years in federal prison.

Umeka Myers pleaded guilty to embezzling from the Inmates Property Fund at Lew Sterrett. 

Over a three-year period, investigators say Myers created fake debit card accounts and then used those cards in several states and at casinos.

In addition to her 33-month sentence, Myers was also ordered to pay $429,000 in restitution.