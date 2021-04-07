Dallas County Sheriff’s Office employee arrested for theft

article

A clerical supervisor for the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested for theft.

Umeka T. Myers is facing an enhanced charge of theft of property over $2,500, but under $30,000. She is out of jail after posting $5,000 bond.

The charge against Myers, who started working for the sheriff’s office in July 1994, was enhanced because she was a public servant.

Few details have been released about the alleged theft, but the sheriff’s office said Myers was arrested after "an audit of the vault section showed discrepancies."

"Accountability is a core value in our department and we will continue to provide transparency to the community when these types of situations occur," Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown said in a statement.

Myers is on administrative leave pending the investigation.