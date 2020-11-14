Dallas County sets daily record for new COVID-19 cases

article

Dallas County has set a new record for single-day cases of COVID-19.

Health officials reported 1,543 new coronavirus cases and 1 death on Saturday. That includes 89 probable cases.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said daily cases are expected to reach 2,000 by Thanksgiving.

This comes as local leaders have asked Texas Governor Greg Abbott for additional power or safety restrictions to handle the rising COVID-19 cases.

In Dallas County alone, hospital cases are up 150% since early October.

Dallas County’s Public Health Committee drafted a letter Thursday calling on Gov. Abbott to take stiffer measures.

The request includes ending rule changes that have allowed bars to open as restaurants, closing indoor dining at restaurants, giving school districts additional latitude to move to remote-only after Thanksgiving, limiting indoor activities to 10 people or less, and reducing retail business occupancy to 25%, and other non-essential businesses to 50%.

