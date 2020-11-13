North Texas leaders continue to be concerned with the increase of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

There are new, concerning COVID-19 case and hospitalization numbers in North Texas, along with a warning from local doctors that tougher restrictions are needed to slow the rapid spread.

Tarrant County reported more than 1,400 new cases and six deaths on Friday.

It's the county's second highest daily total of the pandemic, and the fourth time in the past week of more than 1,000 new cases in a day.

Dallas County reported nearly 800 new cases and one death.

New details are emerging about the concerning letter Dallas County doctors sent Texas Governor Greg Abbott, asking for the new restrictions.

More states across the country are rolling out new measures to curb the spread of the virus as we approach Thanksgiving.

Advertisement

So far, there’s no indication out of Gov. Abbott’s office that he will be issuing any new restrictions.

While there's a lot of concern about the economic impact on people's lives any additional restrictions might pose, some local doctors and health professionals said immediate and dramatic care is needed, or we might not be able to care for everyone who needs help

Friday brought more warning signs in the fight against covid-19 in North Texas.

Tarrant County has now reported more cases this week than ever before in a single week.

Cook Children’s has 14 COVID patients hospitalized, the highest number to date.

North Texas, though is far from the only place headed the wrong direction…

“Everyone is trying to blunt the spread of the virus because we are at a breaking point,” New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan said.

Texas’ neighbor to the west, New Mexico, is ordering people to shelter in place for two weeks starting Monday.

Oregon’s governor announced a temporary halt to things like indoor dining and fitness centers.

Meanwhile, Gov. Abbott has not yet responded to requests out of Dallas and Tarrant counties Thursday for more safety measures or more local power to enact measures.

A letter by the doctor-led Dallas County Public Health Committee says, “The trajectory with which new COVID-19 cases are climbing in Dallas County is far worse than we even imagined several weeks ago.”

It goes on to say, “The Public Health Committee believes that immediate and dramatic steps are necessary…”

Under the governor’s emergency orders, local governments can’t do much, and an automatic rollback in business occupancy wouldn’t kick in until North Texas hospital beds are 15% full of COVID-19 patients for seven straight days.

“Ultimately. It’s going to get to a point where there are going to have to be more restrictions if we want to really want to maintain and reserve our resources,” said Dr. Diana Cervantes,

Dr. Cervantes teaches at the UNT Health Science Center.

She’s served as a top public health official at the state and county level, and said local health officials often have the best pulse on the situation.

“I think it would be beneficial to give those local health authorities, you know, give a little bit more authority to be able to implement those measures,” she explained.

While Texas has worked to blunt the spread in the past., Cervantes said it is different this time, with seasonal changes pushing people inside and school in session, which make it more difficult to control.

“I think we just altogether as a community have to do the very best we can to reduce the transmission and that includes, of course, I think the governor just basically giving a little bit to the locals to be able to enforce what’s necessary to protect their community,” she said.

At least 38 governors have held at least one news conference this week on COVID-19.

Several have issued new orders to deal with rising cases.

Gov. Abbott has done a few TV interviews in that time, but no news conference.

FOX 4 reached out to his office for comment multiple times starting Thursday night, to get his thoughts on the requests for action out of Dallas and Tarrant counties, but haven’t heard back.

RELATED:

Dallas County approaching COVID-19 case peak, officials say

Tarrant County judge wants authority to cite people who don’t wear masks