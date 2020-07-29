Dallas County sets daily record for COVID-19 deaths, 36
DALLAS - Wednesday was the deadliest day yet for COVID-19 in Dallas County, as 36 people died from the coronavirus.
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said the record number of deaths is a "somber reminder of the seriousness of this outbreak."
Along with the 36 new deaths, Dallas County health officials reported 704 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
This brings the county's totals to 48,732 cases and 658 deaths from the coronavris.
MORE: Coronavirus coverage
The youngest of the new deaths was a Dallas man in his 40s, who had underlying health conditions, while there were three men and a woman who were in their 90s.
Advertisement
A majority of the 36 people who died from the coronavirus had at least one underlying health condition.