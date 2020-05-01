Dallas County sets another record for new COVID-19 cases in one day, 187

Dallas County reported a record number of new positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, the same day many businesses re-opened at reduced capacity.

Health officials said there were 187 new cases and two deaths. It’s the second day in a row the county has set a new record for single-day reports of positive cases.

“Today marks our highest day so far in new COVID-19 cases. Our highest three days have all been this week. This increase in positive cases has occurred without any significant increase in testing capacity,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

The two deaths were a Dallas man in his 20’s and an inmate in his 50’s.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

“We have seen younger people dying from COVID-19 this week and today’s victims add to that list. All this illustrates why we all must make smart decisions and follow the science to #FlattenTheCurve,” Jenkins said.

Health officials said of those who have been hospitalized and reported where they work, nearly 80 percent are so-called "essential workers" like health care, transportation, food/agriculture and first responders.

Dallas County now has a total of 3,718 COVID-19 cases and 106 deaths. The county does not issue numbers of recoveries.

Advertisement

Tarrant County reported 142 new cases on Friday and one new death, a Fort Worth woman in her 50's. The county has a total 2,388 cases and 69 deaths.

Collin County reported 14 new cases and one new death on Thursday, for a total of 724 cases and 21 deaths.

Denton County reported 17 new cases and one new death on Thursday, for a total of 765 cases and 21 deaths.

RELATED: Interactive map of Texas COVID-19 cases