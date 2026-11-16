The Brief On Monday at around 4:10 p.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue units responded to an apartment fire in the 7500 block of Chaucer Place. Firefighters were able to put out the fire around 4:50 p.m., and one person was transported to the hospital after being exposed to smoke. Officials believe the fire started on the first floor of the apartment, where the individual taken to the hospital was recovered. Two apartments were damaged by the fire.



A 1-alarm fire in South Dallas damaged multiple units and sent one person to the hospital on Monday.

What we know:

On Monday, November 16, at around 4:10 p.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue units were dispatched to respond to a fire at an apartment complex in the 7500 block of Chaucer Place.

Arriving units reported heavy smoke coming from the second floor. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze at 4:49 p.m. after conducting primary and secondary searches.

One person was taken to the hospital after being exposed to smoke from the fire.

Officials believe the fire began on the first floor, where the person taken to the hospital was located.

At least two apartments were damaged by the fire.

What's next:

Dallas Fire-Rescue says their investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing.