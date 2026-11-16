The Brief AAA Texas projects fewer Texans will travel for Thanksgiving in 2026 compared to last year. Nationally, more than 81 million people are expected to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday. Most people will be driving to their turkey day destination.



Millions of Texans are expected to travel for Thanksgiving this year, but the forecast from AAA is lower than last year.

By the numbers:

According to AAA Texas, 5.7 million Texans will travel at least 50 miles from home between Nov. 24 and Nov. 30. That is down 1.2% from last year.

Just about all those Texans (93%) will be driving to their turkey day destination.

Nationally, AAA forecasts 81.48 million people will travel for Thanksgiving. That is down 0.1% from last year.

What they're saying:

"Thanksgiving is one of the most popular times of year for Texans to travel, and this holiday will be no exception," said Galen Grillo, Vice President and General Manager of AAA Texas. "With 5.7 million Texans expected to travel, we're seeing continued enthusiasm for holiday getaways and family gatherings. Whether traveling near or far, Texans are making time for the people and traditions that make Thanksgiving special."

Texans will take to the roads, skies and tracks during their holiday travel. (Getty Images)

Best and worst times to drive

Why you should care:

According to INRIX, a transportation data and insights provider, the busiest days on the road over the Thanksgiving holiday will be the Tuesday and Wednesday before turkey day and the Sunday and Monday after.

AAA said that Hertz expects the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving to be the busiest pickup days for rental cars.

Gas prices

Dig deeper:

Prices at the pump have started to drop in recent weeks. According to AAA, the average cost for a gallon of regular unleaded in Texas is $3.27. That is down 19 cents from last week, and down 54 cents from lasty month. However, that price is up 65 cents from last year.

AAA said it expects drivers to have Thanksgiving fuel costs similar to what they paid during the July Fourth holiday period.