Man shot, killed after allegedly assaulting man and woman in Dallas, police say

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The Brief 22-year-old Jesus Lozano was shot and killed on Sunday morning. Police say a man shot Jesus Lozano after Lozano assaulted the man and a woman. Police said the suspect and the victim knew each other.



Dallas police say a man shot and killed 22-year-old Jesus Lozano on Nov. 15 after Lozano assaulted the man and a woman.

What we know:

Officers responded to a reported shooting around 11:22 a.m. on Nov. 15, police said.

The preliminary investigation found that a man shot Jesus Lozano after Lozano assaulted the man and a woman.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took Lozano to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Police said the suspect and the victim knew each other.

The case will be referred to a Grand Jury.

What we don't know:

Police did not release specific details regarding the fight between the man and the victim.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Det. D. Grubbs at 469-540-6377 or david.grubbsjr@dallaspolice.gov.