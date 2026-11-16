Expand / Collapse search

Man shot, killed after allegedly assaulting man and woman in Dallas, police say

By
FOX 4
Crime and Public Safety
Published November 16, 2026 10:03 AM CST
Published November 16, 2026 10:03 AM CST
article

The Brief

    • 22-year-old Jesus Lozano was shot and killed on Sunday morning. 
    • Police say a man shot Jesus Lozano after Lozano assaulted the man and a woman. 
    • Police said the suspect and the victim knew each other. 

DALLAS - Dallas police say a man shot and killed 22-year-old Jesus Lozano on Nov. 15 after Lozano assaulted the man and a woman. 

What we know:

Officers responded to a reported shooting around 11:22 a.m. on Nov. 15, police said. 

The preliminary investigation found that a man shot Jesus Lozano after Lozano assaulted the man and a woman. 

Dallas Fire-Rescue took Lozano to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died. 

Police said the suspect and the victim knew each other. 

The case will be referred to a Grand Jury.

What we don't know:

Police did not release specific details regarding the fight between the man and the victim.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Det. D. Grubbs at 469-540-6377 or david.grubbsjr@dallaspolice.gov.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Dallas Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyDallasTexas