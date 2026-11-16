Man shot, killed after allegedly assaulting man and woman in Dallas, police say
DALLAS - Dallas police say a man shot and killed 22-year-old Jesus Lozano on Nov. 15 after Lozano assaulted the man and a woman.
What we know:
Officers responded to a reported shooting around 11:22 a.m. on Nov. 15, police said.
The preliminary investigation found that a man shot Jesus Lozano after Lozano assaulted the man and a woman.
Dallas Fire-Rescue took Lozano to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
Police said the suspect and the victim knew each other.
The case will be referred to a Grand Jury.
What we don't know:
Police did not release specific details regarding the fight between the man and the victim.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Det. D. Grubbs at 469-540-6377 or david.grubbsjr@dallaspolice.gov.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Dallas Police Department.