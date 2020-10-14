Dallas County reverts back to highest risk level for COVID-19 threat

article

Dallas County is returning the county’s COVID-19 risk level back to red.

The color-coded alert-style scale for measuring the spread of COVID-19 in Dallas County was first introduced back in May.

Just six weeks ago, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced the county’s risk level was lowered from the highest red "Stay Home Stay Safe” to the orange "Extreme Caution."

After reporting another 504 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and an increase in hospitalizations, Judge Jenkins said health officials recommended returning to the red risk level.

Under the highest risk level, residents are urged to stay home unless they were performing essential activities.

"The color-coded chart from the Public Health Committee is intended not to tell you what is legal, but rather what is safe,” Jenkins said in a press release. “I encourage businesses and individuals to look at the color-coded chart to determine what activities are recommended by doctors who specialize in the fields of infectious disease, public health and epidemiology.”

The latest UT Southwestern Medical Center coronavirus forecasting model shows that by the end of next week, Dallas County will have more than 900 new cases of COVID-19 each day.

The increase in the risk level comes as early voting just kicked off this week. However, Judge Jenkins said no cases have been linked to polling locations and urged people to continue voting.

