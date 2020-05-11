Dallas County introduces alert-style scale for COVID-19 risk level

article

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced on Monday a new system for measuring the spread of COVID-19.

The color-coded alert-style scale has four different levels and was created, Jenkins said, by a public health committee with input from hospital personnel.

“Stay Home Stay Safe” is the stage Dallas County is currently in -- on the highest end of the scale and colored red. The lowest end, in green, is described as a "New Normal Awaiting A Vaccine."

Jenkins says the county needs to see a 14-day decline in cases before moving to the next stage. With each stage comes a list of recommendations, like when it’s safe to travel.

Dallas County matched the record for the most number of COVID-19 cases reported in a single day on Monday, 253.

