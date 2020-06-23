Dallas County reports record-breaking COVID-19 hospitalizations, 445 new cases

article

Dallas County health officials are reporting a near record-breaking 445 new cases of COVID-19 and the highest number of coronavirus hospitalizations so far.

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported on Tuesday the region hit 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time.

There were 445 new cases, which is 225 cases higher than June 1, and seven additional deaths.

“We are seeing a second wave of #COVID19 cases and I was hopeful that the State would see fit to make some of the recommendations in the Open Texas document requirements,” Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted. “Although, the only requirement is the masking requirement passed by Dallas County and other counties, you should follow the advice of @CDCgov and local health doctors as if they were state requirements. This is the best way to protect yourself & others from this wave of #COVID19.”

Dallas County now has now reported a total of 17,744 cases and 324 deaths.

