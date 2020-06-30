Dallas County reports record 20 deaths, 601 new COVID-19 cases as outbreak worsens

Tuesday was the deadliest day yet for Dallas County as 20 people died from COVID-19, officials said.

It was also the fifth day in a row of a record number of new cases in a single day, with 601 new cases reported.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations also continued to skyrocket, with 619 coronavirus patients in Dallas and 1,340 regionally. For comparison, there were 296 hospitalizations one month ago in Dallas and 615 regionally.

“Lives depend on swift action, not only from our state leaders, but from all of you in making good, strong decisions,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Jenkins again asked for Gov. Greg Abbott to institute a statewide mask wearing requirement.

The 20 deaths were: a Richardson man in his 30s, a Dallas man in his 30s, two Dallas men in their 40s, a Irving man in his 40s, a Balch Springs man in his 50s, a Seagoville man in his 50s, a Dallas woman in her 60s, a Dallas man in his 60s, a Garland woman in her 60s, three Dallas men in their 70s, a Dallas woman in her 70s, a Dallas woman in her 70s, two Dallas woman in their 80s, a Dallas man in his 80s, two Dallas women in their 80s.

Dallas County now has a total of 21,338 cases and 373 deaths since the pandemic began.

