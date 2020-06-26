Dallas County reports nearly 500 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

article

Nearly 500 new people were reported positive for the coronavirus in Dallas County Friday and 10 additional people died.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced another record of at least 496 new COVID-19 cases while addressing the Texas Democrats on a Zoom conference call.

Dallas County Health and Human Services confirmed the number, which brings the cumulative case count in Dallas County to 19,034 with 344 deaths.

The 10 most recent deaths include a man and a woman in their 50s, three people in their 60s, one person in his 70s and four people in their 80s. Most had underlying health conditions.

“Today we’ve seen our highest number of COVID-19 cases thus far at 496 cases. We’re also announcing 10 more deaths bringing the total up to 344 deaths. I’m pleased the governor agreed with local leaders and healthcare leaders to close bars and issue some common-sense requirements at the state level to curb the crowd size and help slow the progression,” Jenkins said.

Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday announced the closure of bars, as well as rafting and tubing businesses. He also rolled back restaurant openings to 50% capacity and banned outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people without local government’s permission.

“At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars. The actions in this executive order are essential to our mission to swiftly contain this virus and protect public health,” Abbott said.

Dallas County health officials said more than half of the new cases are among young adults between the ages of 18 and 39. About two-thirds of the people currently hospitalized because of COVID-19 are under the age of 65 and half of those people have no underlying health conditions.

The county is also seeing an increase in the number of cases among children who attend daycares and daycare staff. Health officials have identified 18 separate child care facilities in the county that have had outbreaks since June 1.

More than 60% of the people infected have been Hispanic and 80% report having an essential worker job, health officials said.

On Thursday, the four major counties in North Texas reported a combined total of 1,034 new cases along with 10 deaths. That included a new record of 517 cases in Tarrant County.

Statewide, there were almost 6,000 new cases reported Thursday and 47 more deaths. That’s the highest total of deaths in a week.

That state has seen more than 5,000 cases for the past three days.

