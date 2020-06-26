Federal support for free Dallas COVID-19 testing sites extended past June 30

article

The federal government has granted an extension for support of community-based COVID-19 testing sites in Texas.

Free testing sites in Dallas, including the American Airlines Center and Ellis Davis Field House, were set to lose federal support on June 30.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said the drive-thru sites will continue, but there will be some changes.

The testing at Ellis Davis Field House will go from 500 tests per day to 1000. It will be run by Parkland using a federal lab.

The testing site at the American Airlines Center will move to the University of Dallas starting on July 1, and continue doing 500 tests per day. It will be run by Dallas County Health and Human Services using a private vendor.

This comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are spiking in Texas. In Dallas County alone, there are now more than 1,000 people hospitalized with COVID.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said he is "heartened and relieved" by the announcement, and that "federal testing support has been critical to our response to this pandemic."

