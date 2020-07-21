Dallas County reports less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for first time in 18 days

After weeks of grim news, Dallas County health officials reported a positive development on Tuesday in the fight to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

There were 734 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, the first time the number was below 1,000 in 18 days. The county first topped 1,000 new daily cases on July 3.

“One day does not make a trend but this is an encouraging data point,” said County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Dallas County had seen the number of new cases plateau in the past few days along with the rate of hospitalizations.

“Wearing your mask and avoiding unnecessary trips and exposure to people outside your home is working Dallas County and North Texas. Please keep doing it,” Jenkins said.

The county did report 11 new deaths on Tuesday from COVID-19: an Irving man in his 30’s, an Irving man in his 50’s, a Dallas woman in her 60’s, a Farmers Branch man in his 60’s, a Mesquite man and woman in their 70’s, a Dallas man and woman in their 80’s, a Farmers Branch man in his 80’s, a Dallas woman in her 90’s and Balch Springs man in his 90’s.

Since the pandemic began there have been 43,026 positive cases in Dallas County and 537 deaths.

