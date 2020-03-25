Dallas County reports 78 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, one more death

Dallas County reported another death from COVID-19 coronavirus and 78 new cases on Wednesday, by far the largest one-day number of positive cases in the county since the pandemic began.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins urged Gov. Abbott and neighboring counties to toughen their restrictions to slow the spread of the virus.

“Today’s steep increase in cases is an urgent reminder that Governor Abbott should heed the pleas of doctors, nurses, and hospitals. We can’t wait any longer. I once again ask all North Texas counties to immediately move to the Dallas “Stay Home Stay Safe” model as some did yesterday. That’s our best chance to #Flattenthecurve,” said Clay Jenkins said in a statement.

Dallas County now has 247 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, easily the most in Texas.

The person who died was a woman from Garland in her 80’s who had been in the hospital. Officials said she didn’t have any other high-risk chronic conditions. She is the sixth coronavirus death in the county.

Dallas County said of the cases that have required hospitalization, about two-thirds have either been 60-plus or had at least one high-risk chronic health condition.

Tarrant County reported more than a dozen new cases on Wednesday, for a total of 90.

As of midday Wednesday, Collin County has 54 and Denton County has 51.

