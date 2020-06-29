Dallas County reports 572 new COVID-19 cases, setting new record for fourth day in a row

article

For the fourth day in a row, Dallas County is reported another record-breaking number of COVID-19 cases with 572 new cases and one new death.

Monday’s new cases bring the county total to 20,737 and 353 deaths.

The latest death was an Irving man in his 40s. He was not critically ill and wasn’t being treated at a hospital, but he did have underlying health conditions.

Health officials say they are seeing an increase in cases among young adults from 18 to 39 years old. Of all the cases that have been reported since June 1, more than half of them have been young adults.

Health officials say the increase in cases have been connected to large social gatherings, including house parties.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says this weekend was also the first time weekend reported numbers went up. He says normally they go down on weekends because some hospitals don’t report the new numbers.

“We’re seeing significant growth throughout TX & here in North Texas in the number of COVID-19 cases, Jenkins said in a statement. “If this trend doesn’t reverse, it’ll have a very serious and negative impact on public health and our economy. It’s up to all of us to flatten the curve.”

