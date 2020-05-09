Dallas County reports 250 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths; Tarrant County tops 100 coronavirus deaths

Dallas County health officials reported 250 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, along with eight more deaths.

This week, the county has seen its most number of cases, with 1,720 new cases and a daily average of 246. That’s compared to the 990 cases reported last week.

There were also 33 deaths this week, bringing the county’s total to 143 deaths from the coronavirus.

In total, the county now has 5,619 confirmed cases.

Dallas County officials have been working on a system that will rate the COVID-19 threat in the county. The plan hasn't been rolled out yet, but it could be soon.

Tarrant County Public Health reported six more deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, and now has 101 deaths from the coronavirus.

The new deaths were an Arlington man in his 60s, and five people from Fort Worth: a man in his 70s, a woman in her 70s, a man in his 80s, and two women in their 80s.

There have been 779 people who have recovered from the virus in Tarrant County.

Dallas County doesn't report the number of recoveries, but state health officials report more than 19,000 people have recovered from the coronavirus here in Texas.

