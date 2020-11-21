Dallas County reports 2,183 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, setting daily record for 2nd straight day

article

Dallas County has reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in a day for the first time, and set a daily record for new coronavirus cases Saturday.

The county reported 2,183 new cases Saturday, along with nine new deaths.

The number of new cases in Dallas County had been predicted to top 2,000 by Thanksgiving by researchers at UT-Southwestern, which now predicts up to 3,000 new cases per day by the start of next month.

RELATED:

Dallas County again sets record for daily COVID-19 cases Friday, with 1,974

Advertisement

Coronavirus continued coverage

Interactive map of Texas COVID-19 cases