Viral video shows Whataburger staff fending off attacker with trash can, fry basket

What-a-whoopin! A viral video captured the moment Whataburger employees used kitchen equipment to fend off an attacker behind a restaurant counter in Paris, Texas.

Whataburger worker wacks alleged attacker, video shows

What we know:

Witness Billy Jones was eating at the Whataburger on North Main Street when he said a man dressed in all black entered and began attacking a worker.

According to Jones, another employee struck the man on the head with a wire fry basket, knocking him to the ground. Jones began recording as a manager used a trash can to repeatedly strike the suspect. In the video, other employees can be heard shouting for someone to press the panic button.

The suspect eventually fled the building as workers called 911.

Police later arrested Anthony William Newhuis, 41, of Spring, Texas. Newhuis was charged with public intoxication and assault causing bodily injury, according to jail records.