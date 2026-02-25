Two men arrested, accused of killing Fort Hood soldier in 2019

The Brief Two men have been arrested in connection to the 2019 disappearance of a Fort Hood soldier. Darion Brown and Darius Nobles are accused of murdering Gregory Wedel-Morales. Brown allegedly told authorities he served as a lookout for Nobles when he shot the victim. Wedel-Morales was two days away from being discharged from the Army when he disappeared. Wedel-Morales' remains were eventually found a year later in Killeen.



Police in Central Texas have arrested two men in connection with a 2019 killing of a Fort Hood soldier.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Darion Brown

Two men arrested for 2019 killing

What we know:

Darion Brown and Darius Nobles were arrested and charged with the 2019 murder of Private Gregory Wedel-Morales near Fort Hood.

Brown is currently at the Parker County Jail, where he also faces unrelated charges for possession. Nobles is in custody at the Harris County Jail.

According to arrest warrants for Brown, cell phone records connected him to the police. Brown told investigators he and Nobles were affiliated with a gang and were instructed to kill Wedel-Morales to "put in work" for the gang.

Brown allegedly told police he was the lookout while Nobles shot Wedel-Morales. Nobles denied shooting the soldier btu confirmed he owned a gun that matched bullet casings found at the scene.

Credit: Kim Wedel

Family responds

What they're saying:

Wedel-Morales disappeared two days before he was set to be discharged from the Army. His remains were found nearly a year after his disappearance in Killeen, about 30 miles from Fort Hood.

His mother thought the investigation into her son's murder was forgotten. But the Army Criminal Investigation Division and Killeen police were still investigating the murder, and that led to Brown and Nobles' arrests.

"I miss him. I love him," Kim Wedel told FOX 4. "It was nice to find out that they actually were still investigating, that he wasn't just forgotten."

"I want to know why. Why did they think it was okay to take my son's life?" she continued. "As Greg's mom, I want them to know that I want them to pay for what they did. I hope they never get out of jail."