Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center demolition begins

The Brief Demolition has begun at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center to make way for a new, modern convention center within a walkable mixed-use district. The facility will remain operational throughout construction, with halls A, B, and C set to serve as the International Broadcast Center for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. DART’s Convention Center Station will be closed during the project, which is expected to be completed in 2029.



Demolition is now underway at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

What we know:

The city of Dallas is planning to transform the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center and the surrounding area into a new, modern convention center that will anchor a walkable mixed-use district that will better connect downtown to southern Dallas.

The project is being done in phases, but a major step is now underway. Crews are working to demolish halls D, E, and F to make way for the construction of the new facility.

The work will make way for the construction of the new facility.

Image 1 of 9 ▼

What's next:

While the construction is happening, the convention center’s A, B and C halls will remain open, ensuring what the city calls "continuity of operations."

The facility will serve as the FIFA World Cup 2026 International Broadcast Center through August. Afterward, the city said events will continue in the remaining active halls.

The overall project is on track for completion in 2029.

Dig deeper:

The Dallas Area Rapid Transit Convention Center Station will remain closed during the construction. Trains will move through the site but not stop.