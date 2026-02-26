Burning diesel spills across I-20 after 'loud pop' triggers massive rig fire

article

The Brief A semi-truck carrying 44,000 pounds of solar panels was destroyed Wednesday night after the cab became fully engulfed in flames on westbound I-20 near FM 429. The fire was intense enough to melt the rig's fuel tanks, causing 200 gallons of burning diesel to spill onto the roadway as Elmo and College Mound volunteer firefighters worked for an hour to suppress the blaze. The driver reported hearing a "loud pop" just 30 minutes after refueling; he was able to exit the vehicle safely before the flames spread, and no injuries were reported.



A semi-truck carrying thousands of pounds of solar panels was destroyed by fire along Interstate 20 Wednesday night after the driver reported hearing a "loud pop" shortly after refueling.

Semi-truck carrying solar panels fully engulfed on I-20

Image 1 of 8 ▼ I-20 semi-truck fire (Terry Van Sickle)

What we know:

Elmo volunteer firefighters were dispatched to the westbound lanes of I-20 at the FM 429 exit just before 8 p.m. Crews from the College Mound Volunteer Fire Department were called in shortly after as the fire intensified.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the truck's cab fully engulfed, with flames spreading to a third of the trailer. The rig was carrying 44,000 pounds of solar panels at the time.

According to officials, the driver had recently fueled the truck with 200 gallons of diesel. The heat was intense enough to melt the fuel tanks, causing burning diesel to spill onto the roadway. It took crews approximately one hour to extinguish the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Dig deeper:

The driver told FOX 4 he had stopped for fuel about 30 minutes before the fire began. While driving, he heard a loud pop and noticed smoke; by the time he pulled over and exited the vehicle, the bottom of the cab was already on fire.

The Kaufman County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.