Ground stop at DFW Airport due to equipment outage lifted
DALLAS - A partial ground stop at DFW International Airport because of an equipment outage has been lifted.
What we know:
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the ground stop was issued through at least 10 a.m. due to an equipment outage.
It applied to departures to the Houston, Memphis, Kansas City, and Albuquerque areas.
Although the FAA reported it might be extended past 10 a.m., it has since been lifted.
A spokesperson for DFW Airport clarified that the equipment issue affected a single runway. Traffic continued on other runways.
Dig deeper:
DFW Airport was also experiencing departure delays on Thursday morning because of the foggy conditions.
What we don't know:
There’s no word yet on the cause of the equipment outage.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the FAA's National Airspace System Status website and a DFW Airport spokesperson.