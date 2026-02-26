Ground stop at DFW Airport due to equipment outage lifted

article

The Brief A ground stop was in effect at DFW Airport through 10 a.m. due to an ongoing equipment outage. It has since been lifted. The outage affected departures to several major hubs, including Houston, Memphis, Kansas City, and Albuquerque. The specific cause of the outage was unknown.



A partial ground stop at DFW International Airport because of an equipment outage has been lifted.

What we know:

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the ground stop was issued through at least 10 a.m. due to an equipment outage.

It applied to departures to the Houston, Memphis, Kansas City, and Albuquerque areas.

Although the FAA reported it might be extended past 10 a.m., it has since been lifted.

A spokesperson for DFW Airport clarified that the equipment issue affected a single runway. Traffic continued on other runways.

Dig deeper:

DFW Airport was also experiencing departure delays on Thursday morning because of the foggy conditions.

What we don't know:

There’s no word yet on the cause of the equipment outage.